Yemen warns of comprehensive escalation, stressing “all response options are open”

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Foreign Minister of the Sanaa government, Jamal Amer, on Tuesday warned of the danger of the region being dragged into a “comprehensive escalation,” stressing that all Yemeni response options are “open and legitimate” to the Israeli attacks.

This came in a letter Amer sent to several senior UN officials, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the President of the Security Council.

The letter asserted that “the Israeli entity committed full-fledged war crimes” in its recent terrorist attack on the capital, Sanaa, which included more than 40 missiles targeting “purely civilian objects” such as the presidential palace and fuel and electricity stations. The letter described the attack as a “brutal show of force and organized state terrorism.”

Sanaa held the United Nations responsible for “direct complicity” if its continued silence, which it considered a “green light” for the Zionist enemy.

The letter called on the United Nations to take “immediate and decisive action” to issue an explicit international condemnation of the aggression, designating it a “war crime,” activating the Security Council’s powers under Chapter VII, and forming an independent international investigation committee.

The letter strongly criticized the “double standards” and the international silence, warning that this inaction “undermines the entire international order and paves the way for the dominance of the logic of force.”

In concluding the letter, the foreign minister warned that any Yemeni response to these attacks would not be limited to the Israeli entity, but would affect “the interests of all parties that provide political cover or material support for the Zionist aggression.”



