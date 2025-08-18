Israeli aggression on Yemen threatens international peace, security - Sanaa FM

Ahlulbayt News Agency: The Sanaa-based Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Sunday that the Israeli aggression on the Haziz power station constituted a dangerous escalation that threatens peace and security in the region.

In an urgent letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Security Council President Eloy Alfaro de Alba, High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, and President of the UN Human Rights Council Jürg Lauber, the minister Gamal Amer considered also the Israeli aggression a flagrant and serious violation of the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Mr. Amer strongly condemned the military aggression and terrorist act committed by the Israeli enemy on the Haziz power station, a vital civilian facility in Sanaa.

He explained that millions of civilians in the capital and surrounding areas of electricity were deprived service as a result of targeting the Haziz station, which is essential for operating hospitals, water pumps, and other essential facilities.

The minister pointed out that the Israeli terrorist aggression against Yemen came within the context of the enemy’s failed attempts to pressure Sanaa to change its position and halt its military support for the oppressed Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

He warned that any hesitation or silence by the international community regarding this heinous crime would be interpreted as a green light for the Israeli enemy to persist in its terrorism and irresponsible complicity that undermines the credibility of the international system, threatens to push the region toward further escalation and tension in the Red Sea, and leaves the Yemeni response open to all options, the repercussions of which could extend to the entire international community.



/129