AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli railway network was experiencing widespread disruption and partial paralysis after major power lines were damaged, bringing some lines to a complete standstill. This coincided with the ongoing strikes by Sanaa forces inside the Zionist enemy in occupied Palestine.

The Hebrew newspaper Calcalist estimated that initial losses were amounted to tens of millions of shekels, with the crisis “is to last for more than a week be expected with major stations are closed”. Millions of passengers were forced to seek alternative means of transportation, amid limited train traffic and severe overcrowding at stations.

The Israel Railways Authority announced that some lines would remain partially or completely closed in the coming days. This damage were attributed to the fall of missiles or fragments of interceptor missiles launched by Yemeni forces on one of the railway lines.

Despite the continued ambiguity and government secrecy regarding the causes, the occupation authorities refuse to disclose the extent of the losses or confirm their causes. This ambiguity increases speculation that a Yemeni missile struck the main railway network. The Yemeni operations have also significantly impacted the Israeli economy.

In addition to the damage to the railway network, the port of Eilat has been closed, and dozens of international airlines have suspended flights to Israeli airports for several months.

Furthermore, Israeli airspace was frequently closed, disrupting life as residents seek shelter.

