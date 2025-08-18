Yisrael Katz threatens Yemen with escalation over missile attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz issued a warning to Yemen on Saturday, stating that it would “pay a heavy price” if missile attacks against Israel continued.

This statement marked the first official Israeli response to the recent ballistic missile strike by Sanaa forces targeting Lod Airport near occupied Jaffa, also known as Tel Aviv.

In a televised address, Katz declared that Israel is enforcing a harsh air and sea blockade on Yemen, aiming at its infrastructure, and emphasized that these actions are only the beginning, signaling a potential escalation in military operations.

Political analysts interpreted Katz’s remarks as a tacit acknowledgment of Israel’s role in the blockade on Yemen, which has been in place for nearly a decade alongside the Saudi-led coalition.

Earlier that day, Israeli warplanes carried out new airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, hitting the Harez Central Power Plant in the Sanhan district south of the city, and causing significant damage to the civilian infrastructure.

