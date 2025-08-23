Yemeni drone Ddisrupts Israeli air defenses during tactical drill

AhlulBayt News Agency: A drone reportedly launched from Yemen created a significant disruption in Israeli air defenses and fighter jets during a tactical exercise, triggering alarm sirens in southern “Israel” on Friday evening.

According to Hebrew media, sirens went off in the Gaza border areas after a drone entered Israeli airspace, prompting a series of interception attempts by Israel’s defense systems.

Multiple interceptor missiles were fired in an attempt to down the drone as it flew over the Gaza envelope region.

The operation reportedly included intensive air and helicopter patrols in tandem with the missile launches, indicating that the drone performed an unusual maneuver, creating confusion among Israeli occupation forces.

While Israeli media later claimed the drone had been “shot down,” no official statement has been issued by the Yemeni forces regarding the incident or their involvement in the operation as of the latest updates.

..................

End/ 257