Yemeni missile reportedly targets Israeli sites, triggers widespread alerts

AhlulBayt News Agency: Local media in the occupied Palestinian territories have reported a missile strike launched by Yemeni armed forces targeting Israeli positions, prompting widespread alarm and emergency responses.

According to Al Jazeera Arabic, Israeli media outlets confirmed that a ballistic missile was fired by Yemeni forces toward the occupied territories on Friday. The attack reportedly triggered sirens across central regions, causing widespread panic and sending thousands of residents to shelters.

According to Mehr, Israeli Channel 12 reported that operations at Ben Gurion Airport in eastern Tel Aviv were temporarily suspended due to the incident. Additional reports indicated that several individuals were injured while rushing to safety.

The missile strike is part of escalating regional tensions, with Yemeni forces increasingly asserting their military capabilities in response to developments in the broader conflict.

