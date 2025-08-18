AhlulBayt News Agency: A recent report by Israel’s Channel 14 revealed that ongoing Israeli airstrikes against infrastructure in Yemen have not significantly weakened Yemeni resolve.

According to the report, Yemenis viewed the damage as an “expected price” in their continued conflict against “Israel” in support of Gaza.

The broadcast described the situation as a ” Hit-and-run” where “Israel” targets facilities and infrastructure, while the Yemenis continue to repair and restore them — a repeated cycle of attack and reconstruction.

Channel 14 highlighted the remarkable resilience of the Yemenis in the face of these attacks, underscoring their determination to continue the fight.

The channel also quoted its sources as saying that the morale among the Yemenis is high, from the youngest members of the infrastructure repair teams to their leadership, all united in their stance: ‘to continue supporting Gaza until victory or martyrdom.’

The report also noted that the Yemeni public remains steadfast in its goal of continuing the war against ‘Israel,’ with some factions explicitly expressing the aim of its ‘annihilation.

This assessment from an Israeli source contrast with official statements that have often portrayed the strikes on Yemen as highly effective.

The facts on the ground, as reported by Channel 14, suggest that Yemen remains defiant, viewing the attacks as a component of a larger battle against the Israeli state.

Analysts observing these developments suggest the Yemeni position reflects a solid popular and military will.

Meanwhile, “Israel” continues its media campaign to justify its military actions and manage perceptions of its failure to break the Yemenis’ will or deter their support for the Palestinian cause.

