Yemeni ballistic missile triggers alarms across occupied territories

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hebrew media sources have reported the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen targeting the occupied territories, prompting widespread alarm.

According to Israeli Channel 12, the missile was detected heading toward several key areas, including Tel Aviv and occupied Jerusalem (Qods). In response, warning sirens were activated at 270 locations across the occupied territories.

According to IRNA, the incident occurred this evening, heightening tensions and raising concerns over regional escalation.

....................

End/ 257