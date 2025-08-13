Yemen’s Armed Forces launch drone strikes on 4 key Israeli sites

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s Armed Forces have carried out a series of drone operations targeting strategic locations within the Israeli-occupied territories. According to a statement issued by Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni military, six drones were deployed in four separate operations, striking vital sites in Haifa, the Negev, Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat), and Beersheba.

According to Mehr, Saree confirmed that the operations successfully achieved their intended objectives, marking a significant escalation in Yemen’s military support for the Palestinian resistance.

In his statement, Saree warned of the grave consequences that could arise from the continued actions of the Israeli regime, which he accused of attempting to eliminate the Palestinian cause through mass killings, starvation, and forced displacement. He emphasized that such efforts pose a threat not only to Palestine but to all Arab and Islamic nations, suggesting that the destruction of the Palestinian cause would pave the way for broader regional aggression.

Saree called on Arab and Islamic countries to take decisive action in support of the resistance in Gaza, describing it as the frontline defense of the Ummah. He concluded by affirming that Yemen’s support operations will persist until the Israeli aggression ends and the blockade on Gaza is fully lifted.

...................

End/ 257