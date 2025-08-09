Yemen condemns Israeli plan to fully occupy Gaza as war crime

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in the Sanaa government strongly condemned on Friday the Israeli occupation’s decision to take full control and occupation of the Gaza Strip, considering it a new aggressive step and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms.

The ministry stated in a statement that “this decision reveals Israel’s true intentions to erase Palestinian identity and liquidate the Palestinian cause,” stressing that its goal is not only to fight the resistance but also to control the land and displace its population.

The ministry warned that the repercussions of the decision would be disastrous and could lead to widespread chaos in the region.

The statement described the decision as a “full war crime” that exacerbates the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. It called on the international community, humanitarian, and human rights organizations to take immediate action to halt the aggression and hold the Israeli occupation leaders accountable.

The ministry affirmed Yemen’s firm and supportive position for the Palestinian people and their resistance, noting that this support is translated into escalating military operations against Israeli targets until the aggression stops and the blockade on Gaza is lifted.

It also issued a warning to Arab countries seeking normalization, stressing that “Israel has no real ally and that normalization will not bring security or prosperity.”

.....................

End/ 257