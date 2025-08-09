Yemeni Forces claim drone strikes on Israeli targets in retaliation for Gaza war

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Yemeni Armed Forces have claimed responsibility for a fresh wave of drone strikes on critical Israeli targets, describing the operations as part of an expanding military front in defense of the war-hit Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued late Friday, the forces said three drones had been used in separate strikes against Ben Gurion, the regime’s lifeline airport, and two “vital sites” in the cities of Be’er Sheva, its technological nerve center, and Ashkelon.

All operations, they added, “achieved their objectives with precision.”

The servicemen billed the strikes as direct retaliation for the “genocide and starvation crimes” being committed in the Gaza Strip.

They were referring to the regime’s October 2023-present war of genocide on Gaza that has so far claimed the lives of more than 62,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, deployed mass starvation as a weapon of war, and incurred destruction that would potentially take decades to rebuild.

The statement warned that the ongoing assault on Gaza represented a “historic atrocity.”

The Armed Forces also reiterated their stark notice to global shipping firms dealing with Israeli ports, saying that any vessel linked to those facilities “will be targeted regardless of its destination.”

They urged companies to suspend all operations to “ensure the safety of their ships and crews.”

Ever since the war began, Yemen has expanded its role in regional retaliatory strikes, enforcing an aerial blockade on Ben Gurion and a naval blockade on Israeli-linked shipping, while advancing its own missile and drone capabilities.

Sana’a has credited itself with redefining the balance of power in the Red Sea through its efforts to enforce the maritime restrictions.

Turning to regional and international audiences, the statement, meanwhile, warned that the Israeli atrocities would be remembered as would the “negligence and complicity” of those who failed to act.

It appealed to Arab and Muslim nations to break their silence.

“If you do not stand today with your brothers in Palestine as they suffer from starvation, then when will you?” the forces asked, calling for action in the name of “religion, morals, humanity, and natural values.”

The forces finally reiterated Yemen’s “religious, moral, and humanitarian” obligation to continue its operations until the regime ended its aggression and allowed foodstuffs to enter Gaza.

