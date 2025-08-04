68 African migrants dead after boat capsizes near Abyan, Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least 68 African migrants died and 74 others are still missing after their boat overturned off the southern coast of Yemen on Sunday, according to the United Nations migration agency.

The boat, which was carrying 154 Ethiopian nationals, sank in the Gulf of Aden near Yemen’s Abyan province, said Abdusattor Esoev, the head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Yemen, as reported by the Associated Press.

Esoev told AP that the bodies of 54 migrants were found on the shores of Khanfar district. Fourteen more were recovered and transferred to a hospital morgue in Zinjibar, the capital of Abyan province on Yemen’s southern coast.

Only 12 migrants survived the incident, while the rest remain unaccounted for and are presumed dead, Esoev added.

The Abyan security directorate stated that a major search and rescue mission was launched due to the high number of casualties. Authorities said many bodies were found scattered along a wide stretch of the coastline.



