Palestinian group accuses Israel of systematic torture in Gilboa, Ofer prisons

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian prisoners’ advocacy group says Israeli prison authorities are systematically torturing detainees by electric shocks and various other means, indicating an alarming trend of both physical and psychological cruelty.

The Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs reported on Friday that the conditions in Gilboa Prison, located in the northern part of the Israeli-occupied territories, have significantly worsened, as special units have been raiding prisoner sections under the pretext of inspections.

During these raids, individuals in custody are restrained with handcuffs, forcibly taken from their cells, and reportedly subjected to severe beatings and electric shocks, according to the commission, which cited statements from a lawyer who recently toured the prison.

Prisoners are purportedly pulled across the damp floors of shower areas, where their drenched clothing and bodies are subsequently subjected to stun guns to intensify the suffering.

“The shocks are not only painful but calculated to break the prisoners,” the commission said. “Some have lost consciousness. Others bled from head wounds after being struck with the metal parts of the stun devices.”

The report also detailed instances of humiliation, where Israeli guards were reportedly laughing while bloodied detainees were lying on the ground.

Alongside physical torture, the commission documented significant food deprivation, observing that inmates are provided with minimal portions, resulting in swift weight loss.

Separately, the head of the commission, Raed Abu al-Hummus, expressed concern regarding the deteriorating conditions at Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank.

He stated that detainees are facing heightened psychological pressure aimed at eroding their morale and mental stability.

“The goal is clear: to wear them down emotionally, to push them into a state of psychological collapse,” he warned. “This is not isolated. It’s part of an intensifying Israeli policy inside prisons.”

Abu al-Hummus urged international human rights organizations to end their silence and take action before additional harm is inflicted, emphasizing that remaining neutral only facilitates further abuse.

The conditions under which Palestinian inmates are held by Israel are deplorable, with insufficient hygienic standards. Additionally, Palestinian prisoners have faced ongoing torture, harassment, and repression.

Palestinian detainees have persistently engaged in open-ended hunger strikes to convey their anger regarding their unlawful detention.

Human rights organizations assert that Israel persists in infringing upon all rights and freedoms afforded to prisoners under the Fourth Geneva Convention and international laws.

As reported by the Palestine Detainees Studies Center, approximately 60 percent of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails are afflicted with chronic illnesses, with several of them having died either during their detention or following their release as a result of the severity of their conditions.

