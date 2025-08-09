Senior cleric warns Lebanon against "poisoned candies" from U.S.

AhlulBayt News Agency: In his Friday sermon at the Quds Mosalla in Qom, senior Iranian cleric Ayatollah Alireza Arafi warned the Lebanese government and the wider Islamic world not to be misled by what he described as “poisoned candies” offered by the United States and Western powers.

Addressing congregants during Friday prayers, Ayatollah Arafi emphasized the importance of resisting Western influence and maintaining support for Hezbollah, which he credited with the liberation of Lebanon.

“Today, the Lebanese government stands as the voice of the Islamic world. Do not be deceived by the poisoned candies and false olive branches from America. Do not take the blade from Hezbollah — it was Hezbollah that freed you,” he said. “If you disarm, you will meet the same fate as Syria and Libya.”

Ayatollah Arafi's remarks come amid growing international pressure on Lebanese political factions and calls for the disarmament of Hezbollah. He called on Lebanese leaders, including parliamentarians, to reject Western proposals and instead rely on “the weapon of resistance.”

He criticized deceptive narratives promoted by the United States and its allies, urging vigilance across the Islamic world. “The disarmament and two-state plan for Palestine is a trap meant to weaken the Islamic Ummah. The enemy’s promises are lies,” he declared.

The Friday preacher also marked Journalist’s Day in Iran, honoring the memory of martyr Mahmoud Saremi and other journalists killed during the Islamic Revolution. He extended congratulations to all media professionals working within what he described as “healthy and truthful” news organizations.

In a broader critique of Western influence, Ayatollah Arafi condemned the role of Western media, referring to it as an "octopus" that has long served colonial and imperialist interests. “For centuries, the arrogant Western media has distorted truth, spread false narratives, and paved the way for colonial domination,” he said.

Calling for unity across the Islamic world, he concluded: “The solution lies not in trusting the West, but in building solidarity, dignity, and independence through resistance and faith.”

