Head of Iran's seminaries condemns massacre of Shia scholars in Syria, urges global action

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Director of Iran’s Islamic seminaries, has strongly condemned the recent massacre of Shiite scholars in Syria, calling it a “heinous crime” rooted in Takfiri extremism and fueled by the forces of global arrogance and Zionism.

In a public statement, Ayatollah Arafi urged immediate international intervention and accountability for what he described as an “ongoing project to religiously engineer violence and division” in the region.

“Once again, the filthy hands of Takfiri terrorism have spilled the blood of noble and enlightened scholars in Syria,” Ayatollah Arafi declared. “This tragedy is a flagrant violation of all human, moral, and religious principles—and a direct threat to regional stability and international security.”

He emphasized that the continued silence of international bodies in the face of such atrocities has only emboldened those responsible.

Calling on global institutions—including the United Nations, the Human Rights Council, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Union of Muslim Scholars—Ayatollah Arafi demanded the following actions:

Immediate and unequivocal condemnation of the massacre, along with legal and political accountability for the perpetrators and their regional and global sponsors.

The establishment of an independent fact-finding mission to investigate and document the targeted killings of religious scholars and minorities in Syria.

Prosecution of the criminals under international law, including human rights and humanitarian law mechanisms.

“Religious scholars are guardians of wisdom and peace. Attacking them is an assault on the foundations of civilization and a shared human heritage,” the statement read.

Ayatollah Arafi expressed deep condolences to the families of the martyrs, the Syrian government and people, and all who stand for truth and justice. He reiterated that Islamic seminaries across the region will continue their unwavering support for unity, resistance against terrorism, and the defense of oppressed communities.

He concluded with a Qur’anic verse:

“And those who wronged will come to know what [ultimate] destiny they will return to.” (Surah Ash-Shu’ara, 26:227)

