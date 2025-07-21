Director of Iran’s Islamic Seminaries offers condolences on demise of Ayatollah Naeemabadi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Director of Iran’s Islamic Seminaries, has extended his condolences following the passing of Ayatollah Hajj Sheikh Gholamali Naeemabadi (RA), a prominent member of the Assembly of Experts and long-serving religious figure.

In a message issued on the occasion of his demise, Ayatollah Arafi paid tribute to the scholarly and revolutionary legacy of Ayatollah Naeemabadi, praising his decades of service to the Islamic Republic and his steadfast dedication to religious and social responsibilities.

In the Name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

"Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we shall return"

“The passing of the tireless scholar and devoted mujahid, Ayatollah Hajj Sheikh Gholamali Naeemabadi (RA), has brought sorrow and grief,” the message reads. “Throughout his luminous life, this revolutionary cleric fulfilled his divine and scholarly responsibilities with utmost commitment—whether in his resistance against the tyrannical Pahlavi regime or in his role as the Supreme Leader’s representative and Friday Prayer leader in Bandar Abbas for over three decades.”

Ayatollah Arafi also noted Ayatollah Naeemabadi’s deep-rooted presence in both the religious and social spheres of the Islamic Republic, stating that his memory and contributions will endure among the faithful and the seminarian community.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, students, colleagues, and the people of Bandar Abbas and Damghan, Ayatollah Arafi wrote:

“As we mark these days of mourning for the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), I pray for divine mercy and elevation in the hereafter for this devoted servant of Islam. May God grant patience, health, and honor to his survivors and all those who cherished him.”

The message concludes with Ayatollah Arafi's signature as Director of the Islamic Seminaries.

...................

End/ 257