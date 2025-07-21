Iran replaced air defenses damaged in Israeli aggression: Commander

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Army's deputy for operations says the country managed to replace the air defenses, which were damaged during the recent US-supported Israeli aggression, with the new systems.

Speaking on Sunday, Rear Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi said Iran’s radar and air defense systems were among the first targets of Israel in its 12-day cowardly assault, but the Air Defense Force personnel remained at their stations around the clock and confronted the enemy.

“The Zionist enemy sought to destroy Iran’s defense capabilities, and some of our defense systems were damaged in this war,” he added.

“With the efforts of my comrades, however, the damaged systems were replaced and deployed at pre-determined locations.”

Mousavi also noted that by using the existing air defense systems and the new replacements, the Iranian forces managed to cover the country's skies, and thus the enemy failed to achieve its objectives.

He further said that Israel did not enter the war alone and that the United States and NATO helped it.

"The capacity of the Iranian Armed Forces is beyond what the illegitimate Zionist regime can counter. However, the supporters of this usurping regime have been aiding it for months by gathering intelligence, and we consider the US complicit in the Zionist regime’s crimes,” he pointed out.

The commander also emphasized that the Iranian nation stood alongside the country’s Armed Forces during last month’s aggression and demonstrated unbreakable unity.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, killing at least 1,060 people, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

More than a week later, the United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist assault.

