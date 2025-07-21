Netanyahu’s atrocities are not limited to Gaza US. Sen. Bernie Sanders

AhlulBayt News Agency: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for ongoing atrocities, not only in Gaza but also in the West Bank. In a recent tweet, Sanders highlighted the violent acts committed by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians, including the brutal beating death of a young American citizen.

Sanders pointed out that even former U.S. Ambassador and conservative commentator Mike Huckabee condemned the attack as a “terrorist act.” The Vermont senator called on the U.S. government to immediately cease all military aid to Israel.

“Netanyahu’s atrocities are not limited to Gaza,” Sanders tweeted. “He has also unleashed terrorist settlers in the West Bank who attack civilians and recently beat a young American to death. Even Trump’s ambassador, Mike Huckabee, called this a ‘terrorist act.’ NO MORE MILITARY AID TO ISRAEL.”

The call to end U.S. military assistance to Israel comes amid growing bipartisan debate over the level of support provided to Israel, especially in light of recent escalations of violence in the region.

Sanders has long been a vocal critic of Israeli policies toward Palestinians and has advocated for a more balanced U.S. approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Biden administration has yet to respond to Sanders’ latest remarks. Meanwhile, tensions continue to rise as violence and political unrest persist across Israeli-occupied territories.