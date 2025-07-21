Lebanese cleric: Syria’s bloodshed occurring under U.S. and Israeli umbrella

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Maher Hamoud, Head of the World Resistance Scholars Union, has denounced the ongoing violence and instability in Syria, stating that the conflict is unfolding under the direct influence of American and Israeli agendas.

In a recent address, the senior Lebanese Sunni cleric asserted that the ongoing bloodshed—ranging from massacres and tribal conflicts to foreign invasions and internal fragmentation—has been orchestrated “under the umbrella of the United States and the Zionist regime.”

“Every massacre, every retreat, every weapon, every invasion we see in Syria today is part of a broader plan—designed and implemented by America, with Israel acting in tandem,” Sheikh Hamoud said.

Calling the current stage “one of the worst our Ummah has endured,” he lamented the loss of clarity, truth, and unity among Muslim nations. “The noble values intended for this Ummah by God have been distorted. Goals have been shattered, and the truth is obscured,” he added.

He pointed to the establishment of the transitional government led by Ahmed al-Sharaa as a product of regional consensus manipulated by U.S. geopolitical strategies.

“That structure came into being through a Turkish-American deal, supported by Qatari and other regional actors—yet it served only foreign designs, not the interests of the Syrian people,” he noted.

Sheikh Hamoud warned of growing Israeli interference in Syria, saying its involvement long predates public recognition.

“Even before the events in Jaramana, certain factions in Jabal al-Arab were openly seeking Israeli support,” he said. “Israel’s rapid airstrikes on Damascus—including the bombing of the Ministry of Defense—expose a much deeper motive than merely protecting any minority. Israel is using these operations to reshape the region’s map.”

He warned that most extremist fighters in Syria emerged from ideologically corrupt environments, which also gave rise to groups like Daesh (ISIS) and al-Nusra. “Many of these actors lack authentic Islamic education and are pawns in a Zionist-designed game, manipulated through strategic provocation and reaction,” he said.

Highlighting Israel’s long-term strategic thinking, Sheikh Hamoud noted that the Zionist regime has always seen the fragmentation of Syria and Iraq as essential to its national security doctrine—citing the ideas of Israel’s founding leader, David Ben-Gurion.

“To guarantee Israel’s so-called security, Syria must be divided. Iraq, too. This is the vision they've held since the very beginning,” he explained.

He concluded by emphasizing that Israel’s bold and unilateral military actions—even when they contradict Washington’s immediate interests—demonstrate Tel Aviv’s growing autonomy and aggressive regional ambitions.

“Israel’s ultimate goal is the permanent weakening of Damascus and the prevention of a strong central government—regardless of its political alignment. These attacks are a message to the world: it is Israel, not the United States, that dictates the balance of power in this region.”

