Lebanese activist Georges Abdallah freed after 40 year in French prison

AhlulBayt News Agency: The pro-Palestinian Lebanese activist Georges Ibrahim Abdallah arrived in Beirut after more than 40 years in a French prison, stressing that his return to the homeland was made possible by the resistance.

On Friday, Abdallah was warmly welcomed by a crowd of supporters, including several members of Parliament, outside Beirut airport, where they held a banner reading: “Georges Abdallah is free — a Lebanese, Palestinian, and international freedom fighter on the road to liberating Palestine.”

“As long as there is resistance, there is a return to the homeland,” Abdallah said on his arrival in Lebanon after spending decades in a French jail.

He stressed that "the resistance is rooted in this land and cannot be uprooted."

“Our resistance is not weak but strong,” he said, urging people to support it more than ever before.

The activist also paid tribute to the martyrs of resistance, describing them as “the fundamental basis for any idea of liberation”.

Abdallah emphasized that, “The resistance in Palestine must escalate,” slamming as “shameful” the inaction of certain Arab regimes against Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

The former head of the Lebanese Armed Revolutionary Factions (LARF), was first detained in 1984. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1987 for his alleged involvement in the 1982 murders of a US military attaché and an Israeli diplomat in Paris, as well as the attempted murder of a US Consul General in Strasbourg in 1984.

Last week, the Paris Appeals Court ruled that the 74-year-old Abdallah could be freed from a prison in southern France on July 25, provided that he leaves French territory and never returns.

While he was eligible for release since 1999, Abdallah’s release was consistently obstructed by immense Israeli and US pressure which overturned previous court approvals.

