Iran President criticizes international double standards on human rights

President Masoud Pezeshkian has criticized international double standards on human rights, adding, “Human rights and international organizations are nothing but a lie”.

“Today, if we look at the situation of the children in Gaza, we see them dying of hunger before the eyes of the world. While there are organizations that claim to defend the rights of children and women, in reality, they do nothing,” he said in a ceremony on Tuesday.

He added, “In today’s civilized world, right before everyone’s eyes, they have cut off water and food to the oppressed people, women, and children in Gaza, committing genocide—yet they dare to speak of human rights. Meanwhile, they themselves violate all international norms and human rights across the world, from Gaza and Palestine to Lebanon, Syria, and Iran, committing crimes against humanity”.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian addressed the 12-day aggression by Israel and the U.S. against Iran, noting, “The Israeli regime and the U.S., under the false pretext of Iran developing nuclear weapons—a complete lie—have attacked hospitals and residential areas, targeting women, children, and defenseless civilians.”

He emphasized that the enemies do not want Iran to be strong and independent, noting, “The Iranian nation will not bow to coercion and aggression, just as it never has. We are grateful for our loyal people.”