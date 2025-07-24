President Pezeshkian visits holy city of Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: During this tour, the president visited a local mosque, where he engaged with community members and discussed their concerns and needs, Iranian Presidency's official website president.ir reported on Wednesday.

Accompanied by provincial officials, President Pezeshkian also toured various social service centers in Qom.

Additionally, he paid his respects at the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh, the sister of Imam Reza (the eighth Shia Imam), and later visited the grave of martyr General Mohammad Saeed Izadi, the head of the Palestinian Division in the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force, who was assassinated and martyred during the recent US-Israeli aggression on the country.