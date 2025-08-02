https://en.abna24.com/xjzMJ2 August 2025 - 08:49 News ID 1713760 News Service Video Home News Service Video Video: 'Eternal supporter of Palestine' — a song by people of Gaza for Haj Ramadan 2 August 2025 - 08:49 News ID: 1713760 Source: Abna24 related Iran to host memorial for IRGC commander Izadi, Hamas Chief Haniyeh Video: 40th day of commemoration ceremony for Lieutenant General 'Martyr Mohammad Saeed Izadi' Photo: In Memory of martyr Haj Ramadan on Gaza’s destroyed walls Photos: Commemoration ceremony of Martyr Major General Mohammad Saeed Izadi held in Tehran President Pezeshkian visits holy city of Qom Hamas honors IRGC commander Izadi for support to Palestinian resistance Consequences of US entering war with Iran & Zionist regime’s intentions behind starting this war Photos: Ceremony marking 40th day of passing of Martyr Izadi "Haj Ramadan" and Martyr Ehsan Qasemi in Qom
