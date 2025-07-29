Iran to host memorial for IRGC commander Izadi, Hamas Chief Haniyeh

AhlulBayt News Agency: A ceremony will be held in Tehran Tuesday in memory of senior IRGC commander General Mohammad Saeed Izadi.

It will mark the 40th day after the martyrdom of the senior general.

The ceremony will also commemorate Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, one year after he was assassinated in Tehran.

The memorial service will be held at the Imam Sadiq (AS) Mosque in Tehran’s Palestine Square.

Head of the Islamic Development Organization Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Qomi will deliver a speech at the event.

Hamas’ representative in Iran Khaled Qaddoumi will be the ceremony’s special guest.

General Mohammad Saeed Izadi, known as Haj Ramadan, was a member of the IRGC Quds Force. He was martyred in the recent aggression against Iran by the Zionist regime.

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran on July 31, 2024.

He had traveled to Iran to take part in the inauguration ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

