IRGC General: Iran did not seek help from anyone during recent war

In a video message released by the IRGC’s political affairs office on Sunday, Brigadier General Yadollah Javani, the deputy IRGC commander for political affairs said his country did not request military assistance from China or Russia during its recent 12-day conflict against the aggressor Zionist Israeli regime and the United States.

“Some people in society asked during the war why China and Russia, with whom we have 25-year and 20-year cooperation agreements, did not assist us,” Javani said. “The answer is that the nature of these agreements does not include mutual defense or obligations for either country to enter a war on the other’s behalf," he added.

“These are cooperation agreements that involve military collaboration, arms sales, and other areas. But unlike formal security pacts, they do not obligate the sides to come to each other’s defense in times of war.”

“The Islamic Republic did not request help from any country—not even from members of the Axis of Resistance,” he said.

“For example, we have a military cooperation agreement with Moscow, but when Russia entered into a war with Ukraine, we were not obligated to support them, and likewise, they are not obligated to join us in any conflict.”

