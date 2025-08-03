IRGC condemns Israeli crimes, urges global action to end Gaza siege

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) has hailed the resistance and resilience of the people of Gaza, despite 21 months of relentless Israeli genocide and crimes in the besieged Palestinian coastal Strip.

The I.R.G.C. issued a statement on Saturday, commemorating the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Palestinian Hamas’ Political Bureau, who was assassinated by the Israeli regime in Tehran on July 31, 2024.

Condemning Israel's criminal act of assassinating Haniyeh, who was an Iranian guest to participate in the presidential inauguration, the statement said that “The resilience of the people of Gaza, today, is the continuation of the path of their martyrs and a sign of their commitment to the liberation of Palestine and the holy city of al-Quds.”

Referring to the escalation of Israeli crimes, the I.R.G.C. denounced the regime for preventing the oppressed Palestinians from accessing basic resources of life such as water, food and medicine, calling it “a clear violation of human rights and international law, and a new form of genocide.”

The statement accused Western countries of being complicit in these inhuman crimes but said that “Despite their silence and support, global protests against the Zionist regime, have made it inevitable for international institutions to respond to these medieval crimes.”

In order to avoid historical shame, human rights and international organizations must immediately lift the siege of Gaza and stop the genocide with effective and forceful means, and by imposing sanctions on the Zionist regime and bringing it to the international tribunal, with initiatives taken during the apartheid era in South Africa, the statement added.

Commending the steadfastness of the Palestinians, the I.R.G.C. said that the continuous support of the regional resistance front, especially the Islamic Republic, “have terrified the criminal gangs ruling Washington and Tel Aviv more than ever before.”

The I.R.G.C. described the resistance as the guarantee of the victory of the Palestinian people, and the defeat of the fake and child-killing regime, and the humiliation of its supporters. “Contrary to the imagination of the despicable Zionist enemy and its devilish supporters, the final victory of Palestine against the usurpers and occupiers is imminent,” reads the statement.

