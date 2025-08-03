British doctor: Israeli drone killed colleague’s family after tracking his home

AhlulBayt News Agency: A British doctor who recently returned from the Gaza Strip has reported that an Israeli drone followed her colleague home and wiped out his family.

In an interview with Sky News on Saturday, Nada Al-Hadithy shared the disturbing detail of how an Israeli drone killed the family of her colleague, whom she described as “patient, joyful, and hardworking.”

Al-Hadithy said an Israeli quadcopter followed her colleague home, but the drone's operator made the chilling decision not to kill him while he was alone on his route.

Instead, the operator waited until he was in his tent, greeted by his three children, and then took their lives, she said.

The British doctor also noted that one of her patients, a 21-year-old woman, who was six months pregnant, lost her baby after an Israeli bomb detonated near her tent, causing serious injuries.

According to Al-Hadithy, the woman's husband was killed, she lost her eye, and she suffered an open fracture with both her legs completely destroyed from the bomb blast.

“This woman is completely emaciated, with no vitamins, no food. And one day her baby stopped moving,” she said.

Al-Hadithy further described the situation in Gaza as "absolutely desperate," saying a school classroom's worth of children are dying every single day.

She also stated that during her three weeks of work in Gaza, she observed a tangible difference in the level of starvation and emaciation among patients, adding that “Even the severity and relentlessness of the bombings was worse.”

“It was mass casualty after mass casualty,” she said, with people being blown up in their tents, even in areas designated as green zones.

“The situation was catastrophic.”

Hadithy further said she regularly witnessed “emaciated children” while working in Gaza, highlighting the dire situation in the besieged enclave.

She also emphasized that Gaza, with a population of two million in a space similar in size to Exeter, is facing severe food shortages, lack of water, sanitation, and medical supplies.

Additionally, Hadithy pointed out the alarming condition of Gaza's health workers, stating that they themselves are suffering from starvation.

She praised the dignity and commitment of the health workers, acknowledging their resilience in the face of such adversity.

The Israeli regime has maintained a blockade on Gaza for 18 years and, since March 2, 2025, when it violated its ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, has sealed all border crossings, blocking the entry of all aid and worsening the already dire humanitarian conditions in the territory.

Since the Israeli regime began its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, it has murdered over 60,332 Palestinians and wounded more than 147,643, most of them children and women.

