Iran slams global inaction as Gaza faces starvation, massacre

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Foreign Ministry has strongly denounced the international community’s continued issuance of empty condemnations and promises as the Israeli regime keeps ripping the Gaza Strip apart thanks to considerable military support from its Western allies.

Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei made the comments in a post on X on Saturday.

He was referring to the sustained international inaction in response to the regime’s October 2023-present war of genocide and starvation campaign against Gaza, which has been heavily backed by Tel Aviv’s key Western supporters such as the United States and Germany.

“Palestinians are wickedly starved to death at the same time that they are massacred by the most sophisticated lethal American/German made weapons,” he wrote.

“Lines for food are deliberately turned into death traps; patients die without food & medicine,” the official added.

As a supposed means of trying to treat widespread malnourishment throughout the territory, Tel Aviv and Washington have set up so-called aid distribution points across Gaza, where more than a thousand starving Palestinians have so far been gunned down by Israeli fire.

“And this is after 2 years of brutal terror campaign of bombardment and massive annihilation that has killed and maimed more than 200,000 persons, traumatized the whole Gazans and turned 90 percent of Gaza Strip into an uninhabitable moonscape,“ Baghaei lamented.

“The international community must stop issuing empty statements and start taking action to relieve the innocent Gazans.”

That, the official stated, would be possible through implementation of an immediate arms embargo on the regime and prosecution of its criminal officials.

In November 2023, a temporary ceasefire agreement between the regime and the Hamas resistance movement led to the release of some Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners. However, the regime refused to extend the deal as initially planned, choosing instead to intensify its military assaults on Gaza.

