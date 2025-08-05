Iran urges neighbors to prevent Israeli interference in South Caucasus

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has urged Iran’s neighboring countries to prevent the Israeli regime from exploiting their territories.

In an interview published on Monday by the Armenian news agency Armenpress, Baqaei emphasized that there is one specific issue of great importance that all regional countries must adhere to: the need to prevent third parties and non-regional actors from interfering in South Caucasus affairs.

Such interference could complicate issues and would not serve the interests of the regional countries, he said of Israeli schemes in the region.

“Armenia aims to diversify its foreign relations and maintain good ties with other countries, which is not inherently problematic. What concerns us is that the foreign relations of any of our neighbors should not be used or manipulated against Iran. This is based on a principle of international law that prohibits the use of a country’s territory or resources to create problems for another country.”

The spokesperson discussed Iran’s stance on the Armenian “Crossroads of Peace” initiative, as well as Azerbaijan’s request for a connection to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic via Armenia.

He said, “We value our bilateral relations with both the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and are committed to maintaining a policy of good neighborliness with both countries. We enjoy friendly ties with both Azerbaijan and Armenia. We have always supported transportation routes, as we believe that establishing connectivity is essential for the economic development and prosperity of Armenians, Azerbaijanis, and Iranians alike. We support Armenia’s ‘Crossroads of Peace’ initiative and believe it will benefit the entire region.”

“We have clearly stated that any transportation route must be designed or implemented with respect for internationally recognized borders and without violating the national sovereignty or territorial integrity of the regional countries. While we support the expansion of transportation and communication routes between the countries of the South Caucasus and Iran, we must exercise caution to ensure that internationally recognized borders remain unchanged and that there are no violations of national sovereignty or territorial integrity,” Baqaei added.

