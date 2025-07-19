Iran condemns EU’s mischaracterization of Israel’s strikes against Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has condemned the European Union’s double standards regarding Israel’s attacks on Syria, pledging steadfast support for the Syrian people's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a post on his X account on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei criticized the EU for abandoning even the pretense of “moral integrity” by characterizing Israel’s blatant acts of aggression against Syria as mere “escalating strikes” on the country’s territory.

“This is gaslighting at its finest: dressing ‘complicity’ up as ‘diplomacy’,” he stated.

By (mis)characterizing #Israel’s blatant act of aggression as “escalating strikes on Syrian territory,” the #EU disclaims even the pretense of moral integrity.



This is gaslighting at its finest:

dressing "complicity" up as "diplomacy". #Iran, with its proud history of standing… — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) July 18, 2025

Baghaei emphasized Iran’s proud history of standing firm against aggression and lawlessness, rejecting selective indignation and double standards.

He assured that Iran will persistently support the Syrian people and uphold the country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity “loud and clear.”

The Israeli military has occupied several towns and areas south of Damascus, with troops and tanks positioned approximately 10 kilometers from the outskirts of the Syrian capital.

This situation unfolds as the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) regime remains silent in response to Israeli strikes and incursions.

Violent clashes between HTS gunmen and the Druze community in Syria have resulted in numerous casualties, raising concerns about potential sectarian violence. The Druze minority has historically supported the government of former President Bashar al-Assad and opposed Israeli occupation and expansionist policies, particularly in the Golan Heights.

Israel's recent wave of airstrikes has drawn strong condemnation from global and regional leaders, as well as from international organizations. The UN chief's spokesman has called for an immediate halt to all violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denounced the attacks on Wednesday, describing them as reckless and aggressive, and labeling Israel a "rabid regime" that only understands the language of force.Ahg

