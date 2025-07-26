Iranian Foreign Ministry denounces U.S. and Israel for undermining global right to food resolution

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, has sharply criticized the United States and the Israeli regime for their opposition to a key United Nations resolution that affirms access to food as a fundamental human right—a stance he links to the current starvation crisis in Gaza.

According to IRNA, In a post on his official X account, Baqaei condemned both governments for voting against Resolution 76/166, entitled “The Right to Food,” adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 16, 2021. The resolution explicitly prohibits the use of starvation as a weapon of war under international humanitarian law.

“Was the starvation of Gaza's people not premeditated?” Baqaei asked, pointing to the fact that only the U.S. and Israel stood against the resolution, while the rest of the international community voted in favor.

He described their dissent as indicative of “a deliberate policy to weaponize food against civilians,” and challenged the global silence surrounding their opposition. “Is their rejection of this resolution not clear evidence of a premeditated strategy to use hunger as a method of warfare?” he added.

