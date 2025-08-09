Iran condemns Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, calls it a step toward genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has strongly condemned Israel’s newly approved plan to fully occupy the Gaza Strip and forcibly displace its population, describing it as a clear indication of the regime’s intent to commit genocide against the Palestinian people.

According to IRNA, Baghaei stated that the Israeli regime’s decision to impose full military control over Gaza is part of a broader strategy aimed at ethnic cleansing and systematic extermination across Palestinian territories. “The threat to complete occupation of Gaza and the historic land of Palestine by the criminal rulers of the Zionist regime—who are wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) and whose actions are being investigated by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as a crime of genocide—is another vivid sign of the Zionist regime's certain intention to ethnically cleanse Gaza and genocide the Palestinians,” he said.

He emphasized that this situation demands urgent attention from international legal bodies, particularly the ICC and ICJ, and called on all governments and the United Nations to fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities to halt what he described as genocide and heinous crimes in occupied Palestine.

Baghaei also criticized the continued support of the United States and certain Western countries for Israel’s actions, calling their complicity “disgraceful.” He urged the international community to pressure Israel to stop its military aggression and immediately allow humanitarian aid to reach the starving and dehydrated population of Gaza.

In response to the escalating crisis, Baghaei announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran has formally requested an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The request was submitted to the OIC Secretariat, as well as to Saudi Arabia, which hosts the organization, and Turkey, which currently chairs its Council of Ministers.

He concluded by calling for unified action among Islamic nations to support the oppressed people of Palestine and to confront the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe.

....................

End/ 257