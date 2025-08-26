Iran condemns Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital as war crime

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has issued a strong condemnation of the Israeli regime following its airstrike on the Nasser Medical Complex, the primary hospital in southern Gaza.

According to IRNA, reacting to the deaths of at least 20 patients and medical personnel, along with five journalists killed in Monday’s attack, Baghaei described the bombing as a deliberate and brutal war crime. He asserted that the strike was part of a broader campaign by Israel aimed at the systematic genocide of the Palestinian people and the erasure of Palestine as both a nation and an identity.

Baghaei criticized the continued silence and inaction of international organizations and countries that claim to champion human rights, calling their failure to respond to the grave violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza and the West Bank deeply shameful.

He further stressed that all governments bear both a legal and moral obligation to act decisively to stop the genocide and bring those responsible to justice. Baghaei likened the perpetrators to Nazi-era criminals and condemned the Zionist regime as racist and fascist. He also held Israel’s political and military backers—particularly the United States—complicit in the crimes, urging the international community to hold them accountable.

....................

End/ 257