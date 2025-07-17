Iran rejects renewed US accusations over Robert Levinson case

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed renewed U.S. accusations regarding the involvement of several Iranian citizens in the disappearance of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, calling the claims baseless and misleading.

Esmaeil Baghaei stated Thursday that U.S. officials have repeatedly failed to present any credible evidence showing Levinson entered Iran or experienced any incident there, instead recycling old accusations.

He emphasized that blaming Iranian nationals is a recurring tactic used by the U.S. administration to deflect accountability and avoid addressing the true circumstances of the Levinson case to its own citizens.

Baghaei firmly rejected any Iranian role or knowledge concerning Levinson’s fate and denounced the sanctions and threats against Iranian individuals as arbitrary, illegal, and inconsistent with international legal principles, especially human rights standards.

He added that the U.S. government must face responsibility for pursuing such unlawful actions.

Levinson reportedly traveled to Iran’s southern Kish Island on March 9, 2007, and was subsequently reported missing, with his whereabouts still unknown.

Although U.S. officials initially claimed Levinson was acting as a private investigator, in December 2013 his family revealed he was involved in an unauthorized CIA mission as a freelance operative.

In 2010, the Levinson family received a video showing him requesting help, and in early 2011, several images of Levinson were emailed to them.

By 2016, the White House said it believed Levinson was no longer in Iran and had held that assumption for several years.

The FBI has offered a $5 million reward for any information leading to Levinson’s safe return.

