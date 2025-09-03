Esmail Baghaei: America acts as part of the Zionist regime

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, stated on Tuesday that the United States has acted as part of the Zionist regime. He accused America of disrupting diplomatic efforts multiple times over the past decade, including its unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2017. He added that recent Israeli attacks on Iran were carried out in coordination with the U.S., proving that Washington never had sincere intentions.

Baghaei also condemned the Israeli regime for its continued violations of international law. He offered condolences to the people of Yemen and Palestine following the martyrdom of the Yemeni Prime Minister and several ministers, calling the Israeli aggression a war crime and a clear breach of global norms.

Regarding the snapback mechanism, Baghaei stated that Iran, China, and Russia reject the legal authority of Britain, France, and Germany to reimpose UN sanctions. He emphasized that Tehran remains in close contact with Moscow and Beijing, both of which oppose the European move.

On the topic of nuclear inspections, Baghaei clarified that no decision has been made to resume talks with the IAEA. He noted that the recent entry of two inspectors was solely for refueling the Bushehr reactor, and that no inspections are currently taking place in Iran.

Baghaei reiterated that America is not a neutral actor, asserting that it consistently enforces the Zionist regime’s agenda across the region. He described the U.S. as an extension of Israeli policy.

Finally, Baghaei addressed the Zionist regime’s claims about a “greater Israel” plan. He warned that such expansionist rhetoric poses a serious threat to regional and global peace, urging all countries to take immediate action to counter it.

/129