Quran translations in different languages presented at Moscow Int’l Book Fair

AhlulBayt News Agency: Translations of the Holy Quran in various languages are on display at the 38th Moscow International Book Fair 2025.

The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance has displayed them ​​at the country’s pavilion, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The pavilion introduces the country’s efforts to serve the Holy Quran and disseminate it globally through the King Fahd Quran Printing Complex.

Visitors to the pavilion are introduced to various translations of the Holy Quran published by the center.

The translations, in 77 world languages, have been presented in different sizes.

Demonstrating the stages of printing the Quran and utilizing modern printing technologies at King Fahd Quran Printing Complex is another part of the pavilion’s programs at the book fair.

The King Fahd Quran Printing Complex, located in Medina, is renowned for its extensive production of the Holy Quran.

Established in 1984, it is the largest Holy Quran printing and distribution center in the world.

The complex produces approximately 10 million copies of the Quran annually, including translations in numerous languages such as English, Indonesian, Russian, Japanese, Persian, Urdu, Bengali, and Korean.

The 38th Moscow International Book Fair and the 3rd International Children's and Youth Book Fair 2025, began on September 3, and will continue until September 7, with the participation of more than 300 book publishers and distributors from different regions of Russia and other countries, including Iran.

The guest of honor at this year’s exhibition is India, and its pavilion will host more than 50 events dedicated to modern technologies, artificial intelligence, and the country’s cultural diversity.

