AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of the 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Sunnis in the Indian city of Lucknow displayed images of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in different parts of the city.

The banners carried the message: “Sunnis have accepted that Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is our leader,” symbolizing unity among Muslims.

This move was widely welcomed as a sign of growing solidarity between Shia and Sunni communities in India, particularly in Lucknow, which has historically witnessed sectarian tensions.

Observers say the growing popularity of the Supreme Leader among Muslims, including Sunnis, is linked to Iran’s steadfast resistance against Zionist aggression and support for Palestine, which has resonated with many youths worldwide.

Social media reactions from Sunni youth in India also echoed support for Ayatollah Khamenei, while criticizing the silence of certain Islamic governments regarding the crimes of the Zionist regime.

The initiative in Lucknow was described as a message of unity and resistance against oppression and global arrogance.

