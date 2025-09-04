Muslim Teacher in Indian Publicly Humiliated by Hindu Groups for Promoting Equality

AhlulBayt News Agency: Shahrukh Pathan, a Muslim guest teacher in Khargone’s Sandipani School, was forced by local Hindu groups to publicly apologize and endure a humiliating “kan pakra” (ear-holding) exercise after he encouraged students to avoid wearing religious symbols such as tilak and kalawa to foster equality.

The episode unfolded when Pathan, teaching second graders, requested students refrain from applying tilak marks on their foreheads or tying kalawa threads on their wrists. According to school staff, his intention was to promote equality, reduce religious discrimination, and nurture mutual respect among children of different backgrounds.

“Shahrukh Sir’s aim was not to offend but to teach respect and equality,” a staff member said.

However, members of the Sakal Hindu Samaj and some parents strongly objected, claiming the teacher was disrespecting religious traditions. They confronted Pathan at the school, insisting on a public apology. The teacher was then forced to hold his ears and perform sit-ups while surrounded by chanting protestors, an act recorded and widely circulated on social media.

In the video, Pathan appears to comply under pressure. He also submitted a written apology following the incident.

The aggrieved groups demanded disciplinary action against the teacher from the school principal, Balram Bhanwar. One local leader stated, “This is unacceptable. Children from all communities study here. This behavior disrespects religious sentiments and alienates children from their cultural traditions.”

Legal and education experts have condemned the treatment of Pathan, emphasizing that his actions were intended to promote social harmony, not diminish religious customs. Activists argue that educators must be protected from harassment to maintain safe, inclusive learning environments.

“Teachers must be able to teach without fear of intimidation or humiliation,” said a rights advocate. “Forcing a public apology and humiliating exercises damages not only the teacher but also the students’ ability to learn in a respectful environment.”

This incident sheds light on the persistent challenges faced by minority educators in India and raises urgent questions about religious tolerance in schools amid the country’s diverse social fabric.