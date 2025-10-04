Economic Apartheid Intensifies: Muslim Barbers in Uttarakhand Face Attacks Over Unisex Salons

AhlulBayt News Agency: In Rishikesh, members of Hindutva organisations storm the opening of a Muslim-owned unisex salon, alleging it to be a hub of immoral activities.

Muslim small traders and workers continue to face targeted campaigns of economic boycott in states ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After meat sellers, fruit and vegetable vendors, street hawkers, gym trainers, electricians, delivery workers, tailors and drivers, the latest victims are Muslim barbers running unisex salons.

Fresh protests erupted in Rishikesh district of Uttarakhand where Hindu groups alleged that Muslim barbers use unisex salons to lure Hindu women under the false narrative of ‘love jihad’.

On Thursday, Hindu organisations gathered outside a new salon on Tilak Road before its official opening. Slogans were raised, and the owner was forced to shut down the business and leave the premises. Hindu groups claimed such salons were “dens of immoral activities”.

Raghvendra Bhatanagar, the state president of Hindu Shakti Sangathan, said: “Boys from one particular community take the phone numbers of Hindu customers of these salons. They brainwash them, trap them with jihadi talk, and run away with them. This is a danger to our daughters and daughters-in-law.”

He alleged that most workers in these salons were Muslim men, while Hindu girls were employed as assistants: “Why don’t they employ women from their own families? Why are only our daughters being dragged into this?”

Bhatanagar further threatened an agitation if unisex salons continued operating: “Several such cases have happened in Uttarakhand. If the salons are not shut down despite warnings, we will be forced to launch a massive movement on the streets.”

Sudhir Roy of Swabhiman Morcha echoed these claims, insisting that Muslims should not be allowed to run such businesses in the state. “In our state, Muslims do business everywhere, and we do not oppose it. But this work involves our women. Non-Sanatani people must not be allowed to run these salons. Verification of outsiders must be done. If they come with bad intentions, they should not be allowed in. The government, filled with Sanatani people, must act.”

The campaign has put many Muslim barbers under fear. Several of them privately told Clarion India that they are being unfairly accused only because of their faith. One young barber, requesting anonymity, said: “We are being punished just for earning our livelihood. We are not criminals. Cutting hair is our job. Now they are saying it is ‘love jihad’. Tomorrow they may say even selling tea is jihad.”

Shockingly, even the local barber association has sided with the protestors. Its president, Vinod Kumar Chandel, declared that unisex salons should not be allowed in the city. He announced he would also close down his own unisex salon, though he refused to clarify whether this decision came from personal conviction or after being pressurised by Hindu groups.

The incident once again highlights how Hindutva outfits are systematically attacking Muslim livelihoods across India. From meat shops to roadside vendors, and now barbers, the campaign of economic exclusion continues to spread.

A Muslim rights activist in Dehradun, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “This is a well-planned attack on Muslim existence. They want to choke every means of survival for Muslims, so that we either leave or live like slaves. The government is silently watching, if not actively encouraging this hate.”

For Muslim barbers in Uttarakhand, the fear is real. As one salon worker in Rishikesh put it: “We are scared to open our shops. We only want to earn for our families, but they are turning even hair cutting into a crime. How much more will we suffer?”