Muslim Led NGO Becomes First Indian Organisation to Win Magsaysay Award

AhlulBayt News Agency: Safeena Husain’s non-profit initiative, Educate Girls, has become the first Indian organisation to receive the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award, one of Asia’s highest honours for public service and social impact. The award recognises the organisation’s dedicated efforts in providing education to out-of-school girls in remote villages and empowering them to reach their potential.

Announcing the award at the weekend, the Manila-based Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation praised the organisation for its “valuable work in educating girls, challenging stereotypes, recognising their potential, and unleashing their abilities to positively impact society.”

Established in 2007, Educate Girls began by enrolling children in 50 villages across Pali and Jalore in Rajasthan. Over the past 18 years, it has expanded to more than 30,000 villages across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, enrolling over two million girls in schools and directly improving the lives of more than 15.5 million people.

The other 2025 awardees include Shaahina Ali from the Maldives for her environmental work and Flaviano Antonio L Villanueva from the Philippines for his efforts to uplift the poor and marginalised

Safeena Husain, the founder of Educate Girls, headquartered in Mumbai, said: ‘Education is the most powerful tool we have to transform communities. When a girl goes to school, she not only changes her life but also uplifts her family and community.”

“Winning the Ramon Magsaysay Award is not just a recognition for us; it is a recognition for every volunteer, teacher, and family who believes in the power of education,” Safeena Hasain added.

The organisation is guided by the principle that “an educated girl educates the entire family.” Its unique “Team Balika” model relies on 55,000 local volunteers who identify out-of-school girls and work closely with families to ensure they attend school.

“Our volunteers visit families every day, talk to parents, and make sure girls stay in school,” said a senior Educate Girls coordinator. “We have seen 90 percent of girls continue their education under our programmes, which shows how strong community involvement can change lives.”

Educate Girls also works alongside the government, integrating initiatives such as the National Education Policy 2020. It pioneered the ‘Development Impact Bond’, a results-based financing model that has contributed to higher enrolment and improved educational outcomes in Rajasthan.

Since its inception, the organisation has provided remedial education to over 2.4 million children and, through its ‘Pragati’ programme, helped 31,500 young women aged 15 to 29 complete their education via Open Schooling.

A parent in a rural village of Madhya Pradesh said, “Before Educate Girls, my daughters could not go to school. Now they are learning, gaining confidence, and dreaming bigger. This work has changed our family forever.”

Looking ahead, Educate Girls aims to reach 10 million school-going girls by 2035 and is planning to expand its model globally, sharing its successful community-led approach to girls’ education with other countries facing similar challenges.

In a country where gender inequality in education remains a pressing concern, Educate Girls stands as a model for how persistent community engagement, innovative programmes, and unwavering dedication can transform the lives of girls and their wider communities.