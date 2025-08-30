Indian Friday Prayer Leader: Assistance to Oppressed is Essential, Illuminated by Teachings of AhlulBayt

AhlulBayt News Agency: In his sermon, Maulana Syed Raza Haider Zaidi stressed the significance of helping the marginalized and downtrodden in society. Reflecting on the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S) on the 10th of Muharram, he said that Imam Hussain (A.S) was not just a martyr but a beacon of honor and courage for the oppressed.

His legacy continues to inspire those who strive for truth and justice. "Imam Hussain (A.S) gave humanity courage, dignity, and hope. He gave strength to those walking the path of truth and awakened an indifferent nation," Maulana Zaidi remarked.

Citing a narration from Ibn Shadhan, Maulana Zaidi shared a hadith of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who said: "Through me, you were warned; through Ali (AS), you were guided; through Hasan (AS), you received goodness; and through Hussain (AS), you will attain happiness and success."

He emphasized that those who love Imam Hussain (AS) will find success, while those who oppose him will face misfortune, with even the scent of Paradise being denied to them.

Further elaborating on the significance of Imam Hussain (AS), Maulana Zaidi declared, "Imam Hussain (A.S) is a gateway to Heaven, and it is our responsibility to keep this door open to all people. We must not obstruct others from accessing it or hinder their freedom." He also emphasized that helping the oppressed was not just a moral duty, but a divine obligation.

In his sermon, Maulana Zaidi also marked the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hasan Askari (AS), highlighting the two attacks on his sacred shrine in Samarra by enemies of the faith. He noted that the destruction of these shrines could never erase the legacy of these figures, as the true presence of figures like Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Imams exists in the hearts of every believer.

Maulana Zaidi further addressed some of the misguided individuals in the Muslim community who are involved in resistance movements, saying, "We believe in the return of Imam Hussain (A.S) and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). If they return, will they side with the oppressors or with the oppressed? Will they ignore the hungry children in Gaza? Never. If you cannot assist the oppressed, at least do not oppose those who are helping them."

Maulana Zaidi also reflected on the life of Imam Hasan Askari (A.S), who, despite enduring immense hardship and surveillance under the Abbasid caliphate, managed to provide spiritual guidance to the Muslim community. His 28 years of life, largely spent in difficult circumstances, were a testament to his resilience. He ensured that even during the "hidden period," when the Imam’s presence was concealed, there would be no way for people to be misled, and he prepared future generations for this challenge.

Maulana Zaidi's sermon served as a powerful reminder for Muslims worldwide to embody the values of justice, compassion, and resistance against oppression, drawing from the rich legacy of the AhlulBayt (A.S).