Indian Scholar: Every Moment of Life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a Lamp of Guidance

AhlulBayt News Agency: A five-day mourning gathering, organized by Abul Hasan Society in the Rewdi Talab area of Varanasi, witnessed a powerful address by Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Syed Haider Abbas Rizvi, shedding light on the timeless guidance provided by the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Addressing a packed gathering, Hujjat al-Islam Rizvi began by noting the commencement of the third month of the Islamic calendar, marking the start of spring, known as Bahar.

He emphasized that, according to both Shia and Sunni traditions, this month celebrates the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), a figure revered not only by Muslims but also by non-Muslims for his unparalleled greatness. He referred to renowned scholar Michael H. Hart, who, as a Christian, acknowledged the profound impact of the Prophet in his book.

The renowned scholar also spoke about the essential legacy of Prophet Muhammad's teachings and the significance of following his Sunnah (traditions). He stated that the essence of the Prophet's teachings is preserved, in part, by the tragedy of Karbala, and that any Muslim who claims to follow the Sunnah must reflect on the sacrifices made by Imam Hussain (A.S) in Karbala.

Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Rizvi called for a comprehensive plan to commemorate the 1500th anniversary of the Prophet's birth, scheduled for the upcoming year, urging local scholars and communities to begin organizing seminars and events to mark the momentous occasion.

Drawing attention to the spiritual significance of visiting Karbala, Maulana Rizvi discussed the importance of pilgrimage to Karbala, emphasizing its role in ensuring a Muslim’s closeness to the Prophet and his family. He cited the Prophet’s teachings that anyone who visits Karbala out of love for Imam Hussain (A.S) will, on the Day of Judgment, be granted the company of the Prophet and his family in paradise.

Citing the scholarly work of Ibn Qulweh in his book Kamil al-Ziyarat, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Haider Abbas Rizvi pointed out that over 500 pages of the book are dedicated exclusively to the virtues of Imam Hussain and the significance of the Karbala pilgrimage, underscoring its immense spiritual value.

In his address, Maulana Rizvi also encouraged the congregation to extend kindness and generosity, particularly to those who cannot afford to embark on sacred journeys like Hajj or Ziyarah. Drawing on the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he reminded the audience that acts of charity—such as helping the poor, clothing the destitute, feeding the hungry, or facilitating someone’s pilgrimage—would lead to eternal reward, where such individuals would be honored alongside the Prophets on the Day of Judgment.

As the world continues to reflect on the legacy of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Maulana Rizvi’s message remains a timely reminder of the timeless principles of compassion, faith, and unity in Islam.