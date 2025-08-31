Hundreds of scholars from over 30 countries to join 39th Islamic Unity Conference

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 39th International Islamic Unity Conference will be held in the form of a webinar during the Week of Unity and in the period from the 6th of September 2025 to 10rd of September 2025.

This conference will be opened on September 8 with speeches by prominent figures such as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Secretary General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought and several other figures of the Islamic world.

The purpose of the International Islamic Unity Conference is creating unity and solidarity among Muslims, developing consensus among scholars and scientists to approximate their scientific and cultural viewpoints and presenting practical solutions in order to reach the Islamic Unity and Unified Islamic Ummah in the Islamic World and solving the problems of Muslims and presenting solutions for them.

Conference guests are chosen from amongst the elites and educated figures, the ministers of Muslim countries, scholars and muftis, university professors and other academic and cultural communities inside and outside the country.

Hundreds of thinkers, scholars and reformers from around the world and thousands of Shia and Sunni scholars from different parts of Iran have participated in the conference and presented their lectures and comments.

Also Islamic thinkers from many different countries such as France, Syria, Lebanon, Australia, Egypt, Malaysia, Sudan, Pakistan, India, Azerbaijan, the UK, Jordan, Iraq, Indonesia, Gambia, Palestine, Afghanistan, Senegal, Libya, Bahrain, Algeria, Yemen, Greece, Turkey, Uganda, Kuwait, Qatar, the Netherlands, the United Arabic Emirates etc. have participated in the International Islamic Unity Conferences.

...................

End/ 257