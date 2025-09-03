Kuala Lumpur hosts graduation of certified Qur’an memorizer from ASEAN countries

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Forum for the Authentication of Qur’anic Ijazah and Honoring ASEAN Qur’an Reciters has officially concluded in Kuala Lumpur.

A Qur’anic ijazah is a certification granted by a qualified teacher to a student, confirming that the student has memorized the Qur’an with accurate pronunciation and adherence to recitation rules. Ijazahs may also be issued for correct recitation without full memorization.

Each ijazah includes a continuous chain of transmission tracing back to the imams of Qur’anic recitation. This chain identifies every teacher involved, and the shorter the chain, the stronger the ijazah’s credibility.

During the forum, senior Qur’an reciters from ASEAN member countries who hold ijazahs with verified chains of transmission were honored for their dedication to teaching and preserving the Holy Qur’an.

The event was attended by senior scholars and thousands of male and female Qur’an memorizers from across Southeast Asia.

Organized by the Muslim World League (MWL), the forum focused on addressing challenges in authenticating Qur’anic ijazahs and proposing practical solutions.

The MWL emphasized the need to prevent the indiscriminate issuance of ijazahs to individuals lacking proper mastery, in order to maintain the integrity of Qur’anic recitation and education.

The forum also aimed to enhance cooperation among specialized institutions, promote the exchange of expertise, and unify efforts in Qur’anic scholarship.

MWL Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa presided over the forum and witnessed the honoring of distinguished Qur’an reciters from ASEAN countries for their contributions to spreading and teaching the Qur’an.

He also attended the graduation ceremony of a new group of male and female memorizers who received ijazahs through the MWL’s Global Technical Recitation Center.

Additionally, students from the Institute of Quran Memorization and Recitation at the Islamic Foundation in Malaysia, affiliated with the MWL, graduated during the forum.

