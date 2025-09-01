Director of Iranian Seminaries: Defense of Palestine fixed policy of Islamic Republic

AhlulBayt News Agency: Director of Iranian Seminaries Ayatollah Alireza Arafi stressed that the logic of the Islamic Republic is supra-religious and based on attention to the entire Islamic Ummah, highlighting the defense of Palestine and the oppressed people of Gaza as one of the constant principles of the Islamic system.

Speaking in a gathering of Ahl al-Bayt (AS) scholars and Muslim thinkers in Malaysia, Ayatollah Arafi congratulated the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and underlined that Nahj al-Balagha is one of the richest sources for introducing and understanding the noble characteristics of the Prophet.

He noted that Imam Ali (AS) described over one hundred attributes of the Prophet, including his servitude to God, the finality of his Prophethood, his mission to open closed paths for humanity, the destruction of false powers, and his unique role in carrying the Divine Trust.

The seminary director called on lovers of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) and Malaysian professors to strengthen unity and cooperation between Islamic countries, particularly between Iran and Malaysia. He emphasized the need to preserve security, independence, dignity, and national identity in Muslim societies, while avoiding extremism and division.

Ayatollah Arafi further stated that the logic of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) is the logic of wisdom, rationality, unity, and a shared Islamic identity, adding: “The discourse of the Ahl al-Bayt is not limited to one religion or culture; it is a global and humanitarian discourse aimed at the happiness of all mankind.”

Referring to Imam Khomeini, the Supreme Leader, Martyr Sadr, and Martyr Motahhari as examples of contemporary scholars inspired by the school of Ahl al-Bayt (AS), he underlined their contribution to promoting this discourse in the modern world.

