Ayatollah Arafi: Qom Seminary, heart of civilizational confrontation with arrogant powers

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Director of Iran’s seminaries emphasized the central role of Qom Seminary in confronting global arrogance, describing it as the “heart of civilizational confrontation” that pumps vitality into the body of religiosity in the contemporary world.

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, referring to the Supreme Leader’s statements on the “leading and outstanding seminary,” said: “The seminary, with science, ethics, and social and political awareness, can play a decisive role in strengthening the foundations of faith and guiding the Islamic world in today’s era.”

Highlighting the unique status of Qom, he added: “In the history of seminaries, Qom has been unparalleled. If we evaluate the overall achievements of seminaries, especially after the Islamic Revolution, what has been accomplished in Qom is either unmatched or very rare.”

He further underlined the necessity of institutionalizing the Supreme Leader’s directives in seminary education. “The spirit of research and reflection, spirituality and ethics, missionary capability and humanization must be integral to seminary training. Alongside these, international, social, and political perspectives should not remain in separate programs but be incorporated into a unified educational framework.”

Ayatollah Arafi stressed that education in seminaries must embody this comprehensive vision: “This is the mission of the seminary, and this is what should take place in the classroom.”

