Director of Iranian Seminaries: Indian scholars have left enduring legacy in Islamic civilization

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Director of Iranian Seminaries, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, said that great scholars from India have played a prominent role in the Islamic world and their names remain immortal in the field of knowledge and religious jihad.

Speaking at a meeting with Indian scholars and students at the Quds Conference Hall of the Imam Khomeini (RA) Higher Education Complex in Qom, Ayatollah Arafi expressed satisfaction at the gathering and emphasized his deep respect for Indian scholars.

He noted that throughout history, India has produced influential figures who made valuable contributions in the fields of belief, society, and the promotion of Islamic teachings. “These personalities, with their efforts and devotion, advanced Islam and left lasting legacies,” he said, calling on the new generation of Indian scholars and students to follow the same path.

Ayatollah Arafi also referred to the characteristics of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), stating that the Prophet was born into a society marked by corruption and polytheism, yet succeeded in guiding it toward monotheism and civilization with the support of a pure family and spiritual background.

“The Prophet (PBUH) not only preserved himself from societal deviations but also transformed an ignorant society into a unified and progressive one. This model should inspire Indian students and scholars today to go beyond self-preservation and strive to influence society positively through knowledge and ethics,” he underlined.

