Reverence for Supreme Leader Grows in India Following 12-Day Iran-Israel War: Mahdi Mahdavipour

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a ceremony held to introduce Hojatoleslam Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, the new representative of the Supreme Leader in India, and to acknowledge his services, Hojatoleslam Mahdi Mahdavipour, the former representative of the Supreme Leader in India, spoke about the growing affection for the Supreme Leader and the Islamic Republic of Iran in India following the 12-day war between Iran and Israel. He emphasized the need to further cultivate this bond.

Having served as the representative of the Supreme Leader in India for 15 years, Mahdavipour shared his experiences and reflected on the strengthening of ties between India and the Supreme Leader, especially in the wake of the recent conflict.

Mahdavipour also urged Indian students to recognize the pressing need for scholars in Indian universities. He stated that there is a significant gap in academic staffing, and graduates should step up to teach at universities, helping to fill this void.

Discussing the Muslim population in India, Mahdavipour noted that India is home to around 250 million Muslims, with approximately 40 million Shia Muslims. Despite the Sunni majority, he highlighted the growing affection among many Sunni Muslims towards the AhlulBayt (A.S). He encouraged scholars to connect with centers dedicated to the AhlulBayt through teaching and research, strengthening this bond of affection.

He also expressed that the war between Iran and Israel had led to a special kind of reverence for the Supreme Leader and the Islamic Republic of Iran in India, and that this sentiment should be nurtured further.

Mahdavipour emphasized the importance of unity, stating that the secret to success lies in staying united. He called for the Shia community to eliminate differences and maintain unity among scholars. Furthermore, he stressed that if unity between Shia and Sunni Muslims is maintained, the positive outcomes would be visible to all.

Concluding his speech, Mahdavipour warned that division would weaken the community, but unity would bring success and influence on a global scale.