Shia P.G. College, Lucknow Wins 7 Gold Medals at Lucknow University Convocation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The prestigious awards were presented by Anandiben Patel, the Hon'ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh during the Dikshant Samaroh (Convocation) ceremony.

The students of Shia P.G. College were recognized for their academic excellence, with the gold medals awarded in various fields of study.

This achievement highlights the institution’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and academic achievement among its students.

The event was attended by prominent figures, with the Hon'ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh presiding over the ceremony. The Governor lauded the efforts of the students and congratulated them on their success, emphasizing the importance of education in shaping a bright future.

Shia P.G. College’s victory at the convocation is a proud moment for the institution and serves as an inspiration for future generations of students to strive for excellence in their academic endeavors.