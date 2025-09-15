Hojatoleslam Hakim Elahi Highlights India’s Rich Seminary Heritage and the Path to Spiritual Perfection

Explaining the three levels of existence, he said the first and weakest is “material existence,” bound by time and place. The second is “ideal existence,” which, though not abstract, is beyond material limitations—like the human soul that can move freely in dreams.

The third and highest is “rational existence,” fully abstract and not dependent on time and space. He described the existence of the pure Imams (AS), especially Imam Hussein (AS), as examples of this highest level.

He stressed that attaining such perfection requires human will, determination, and connection to God. “Man must overcome all limitations and attach his being to divine existence in order to reach this stage,” he underlined.

The Representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution also praised the service of Hojatoleslam Mahdavipour in India, describing it as equal to “150 years of service,” and expressed hope that others would follow his path.

Pointing to India’s deep scholarly and seminary heritage, Hakim Elahi noted: “The scientific prestige of India was such that the author of Jawahir al-Kalam sent his work there for review and permission to print. In the Ghufran Maab cemetery lie the graves of great scholars who authored practical treatises. The architectural remains of large seminaries in India also testify to their magnificence.”

He further highlighted the depth of religious research in India, noting that on the single subject of Ashura and the Tent of Imam Hussein (AS), nearly 250 books have been written in the country.